UN probe finds ‘dramatic increase’ in Myanmar war crimes

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar cites indiscriminate aerial bombardments, burning of villages, mass killings, torture, and sexual violence

UN investigators on Tuesday said they found strong evidence of surging war crimes in Myanmar – including mass executions and sexual violence – and were building a case to bring perpetrators to justice.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said it had evidence that Myanmar's military and affiliated militias were "committing increasingly frequent and brazen war crimes.” It pointed among other things to indiscriminate aerial bombardments, the burning of villages, and mass killings of civilians and detained combatants, as well as torture and horrific sexual violence.

The southeast Asian country has been ravaged by deadly violence since a coup deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in 2021, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent that has sparked fighting across the nation.

The investigation team warned in its annual report that "the number of incidents bearing the hallmarks of serious international crimes" had surged since the coup.

"Every loss of life in Myanmar is tragic, but the devastation caused to whole communities through aerial bombardments and village burnings is particularly shocking," IIMM chief Nicholas Koumjian said in the statement.

"Our evidence points to a dramatic increase in war crimes and crimes against humanity in the country, with widespread and systematic attacks against civilians, and we are building case files that can be used by courts to hold individual perpetrators responsible."