North Korea has invited foreign golfers to a tournament in the capital of Pyongyang, in a possible sign of the country's reopening to outsiders after the reclusive country self-imposed a Covid-19 blockade in early 2020.

Experts say there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on entry into the country.

"The Pyongyang Golf Course hosts an amateur golfers competition in spring and autumn every year," a post from Pyongyang's official tour website read earlier this week.

"Foreign amateurs can also take part in this competition held in spring and autumn in our country and develop friendship with Korean amateur golfers."

The website's post included an email address and phone number for the country's "golf travel company," but did not say when the tournament would take place.

- (KCNA via KNS/AFP/File) North Korean women's football team arrive at the Pyongyang airport on October 5, 2014, after winning the gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea

North Korea's willingness to allow foreigners to visit the country once again comes after Pyongyang registered for this year's Asian Games, which will held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September.

North Korea had registered for a different overseas sporting event earlier this year, but later pulled its athletes from traveling to compete.

Pyongyang's golf course, which is slated to host the event at an unannounced date this year, was reportedly built in the early 1980s. It officially opened in 1987 to celebrate the 75th birthday of the country's founder, Kim Il Sung.

KNS (KCNA/AFP/File) North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, centre, is seen posing with London 2012 Olympic gold medallists in October that year

"North Korea has designated golf as an important means of earning foreign currency," An Chan-il, a defector turned researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.

The country has even "established a department of golf" at a key sports university in Pyongyang, Chan-il added.