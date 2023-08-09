Pakistan’s parliament dissolved by president Alvi

The United States said Wednesday it was watching with concern the prospect of election violence in Pakistan

Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved on Wednesday evening, according to the president’s office.

"The president dissolved the national assembly on the advice of the prime minister under article 58-1 of the constitution," a statement from president Arif Alvi’s office said.

The move was made on advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the statement. It came three days ahead of the parliament's five-year term expiring on August 12.

A caretaker administration will now be set to hold elections in 90 days. However, the government has warned it could be delayed until next year.

Last week, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was found guilty of graft and sentenced to three years in jail. Police in Lahore said Khan had been arrested by officers from the Islamabad force.

Khan faced over 150 cases brought against him since being ousted in April last year - charges he says are politically motivated. The United States said Wednesday it was watching with concern the prospect of election violence in Pakistan, which is set for polls from which Khan has been barred.