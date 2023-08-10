China lifts ban on group tours to over 70 destinations

China cordoned off its borders in 2020 to guard against Covid-19, then imposed lengthy and costly quarantines on arrival

China lifted a ban on group travel to more than 70 countries on Thursday, including the United States, that has been in place since the beginning of the COIV health crisis, raising hopes that Chinese tourists will return in large numbers to other countries.

This regulation had previously been implemented in France starting from March, when restrictions on organized tours were lifted.

Since then, this decision has had a positive impact on enhancing tourism interactions and collaborations, as stated by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism when announcing the updated list of countries. This list now encompasses nations like Japan, South Korea, India, the UK, and Turkey.

However, Canada, which maintains complex relations with China, is notably absent from the list.

In 2020, China took measures to seal its borders to combat the spread of Covid-19 and subsequently implemented extended and costly quarantine measures for incoming travelers to discourage re-entry. For a span of three years, Chinese citizens were prohibited from international travel unless for compelling reasons.

Nevertheless, this ban was completely lifted at the start of this year, allowing individual Chinese tourists to freely explore destinations of their choice.

Prior to the pandemic, China held the distinction of being the world's top country in terms of outbound tourists, with approximately 155 million departures recorded in 2019, as reported by the consulting firm McKinsey.