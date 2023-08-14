North Korea’s Kim calls for ‘drastic boost’ in missile production

South Korea and the United States prepare for the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise set to take place August 21 through August 31

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a "drastic boost" in missile production ahead of joint South Korea-U.S. drills set for next week, state media reported on Monday.

Kim made these statements as he toured the country’s weapons plants from Friday to Saturday. The tour included visits to factories producing tactical missiles, large-caliber control multiple rocket launcher shells, as well as armored combat vehicles, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

During the tactical missile factory visit, Kim "expressed satisfaction" as the plant had "perfected the scientific and technological issues arising in production" and pushed ahead with the modernisation of the weapons.

"He set forth an important goal to drastically boost the existing missile production capacity" and underlined the factory's role in "speeding up" war preparations, KCNA said. Kim stressed the "need to ensure a boost in the production of shells” and personally drove an armored combat vehicle, according to the report.

The inspections come as South Korea and the United States prepare for the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise set to take place August 21 through August 31. North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response.