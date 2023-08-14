Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of troop buildup for 'another military adventure'

'In recent days there has been a large concentration of weapons, military equipment and personnel along the state border' says Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry

Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Monday of seeking “another military adventure,” with a buildup of troops along their shared border, a claim dismissed by Yerevan as disinformation.

"In recent days there has been a large concentration of weapons, military equipment and personnel along the state border in order to carry out another military adventure," Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said.

Baku said Yerevan also built up military infrastructure within the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, further accusing Armenia of undermining peace efforts and appealed to the UN.

"Azerbaijan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means provided for by the UN Charter and other universal instruments of international law," the foreign ministry concluded.

AP Photo/File Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Tensions escalated in recent days with fresh accusations from Armenia against Azerbaijan, saying Baku blockaded Armenians in a separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and also urged the UN to intervene.

Yerevan in turn denied Baku’s claim that it had amassed weapons and troops near the border, or in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia said Azerbaijan's statement did "not correspond to reality,” according to AFP.

The two Caucasus neighbors have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijan, since the 1980s. Russian peacekeepers have been based in the area since 2020, but have lately been preoccupied with the “special operation” in Ukraine.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the European Union, United States and Russia.

Meanwhile, Yerevan has warned that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is deteriorating and dire, with international aid groups echoing the shortages of food, medicines and energy. Furthermore, it accused Baku of blocking traffic through a road linking Armenia to Armenian-populated settlements in the territory.