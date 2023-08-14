More than half of Australian students hide their Jewish identity -study

'Growing antisemitism in Australia is a warning sign, requiring immediate action to avoid more serious consequences'

64 percent of Jewish university students in Australia said they had experienced antisemitism during their studies, according to a new survey released recently on behalf of the Zionist Federation of Australia, in cooperation with the Australian Jewish Students' Union and the World Zionist Organization.

According to the survey, more than half of them even regularly conceal their Jewish identity.

Alyssa Foster, President of the Union of Australian Jewish Students, said that "the data confirms what I witness every day. Our universities have clearly failed Jewish students, causing many to feel the need to hide their identity."

She also expressed the hope that "this alarming data will spur action, and ensure that Jewish students receive the recognition and representation they deserve."

The survey also indicates that Jewish students avoid reporting antisemitic incidents, due to a lack of responsiveness. Hali Bartz-Rix of the World Zionist Organization warned that "these figures serve as a warning.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber The Star of David on top of a Jewish synagogue

Last week, a large Nazi swastika was drawn on a busy road in Victoria, Australia, according to a press release issued on Friday by the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), an organization dedicated to fighting hate.