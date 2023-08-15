Residents of Jakarta have long complained of toxic air due to traffic, industrial smoke and coal-fired power plants

Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, has been ranked as the most polluted city in the world, according to data from Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

Jakarta, home to over 10 million people, records unhealthy levels of air pollution almost every day, according to IQAir.

Jakarta residents have long complained of toxic air due to traffic, industrial smoke and coal-fired power plants. Some of them even launched and won a civil lawsuit in 2021 demanding that the government take action to control air pollution.

The court at the time ruled that President Joko Widodo must set national air quality standards to protect health.

President Widodo said the solution would be to move the country's capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, which his government is currently building on the island of Borneo.