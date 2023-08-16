English
North Korea says US soldier that crossed border sought asylum

i24NEWS and agencies

South Korea's soldiers stand guard as seen from the Imjingak peace park near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea
Pyongyang said Private Second Class Travis King was 'disillusioned at the unequal American society' and sought 'refuge'

An American soldier who crossed the border into North Korea did so after alleged “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army,” according to Pyongyang’s KCNA on Wednesday.

This is the first acknowledgement of Private Second Class Travis King’s desertion after he ran across the border on July 18.

The incident happened after he was involved in a pub fight and spent time in South Korean jail. He was due to return for disciplinary hearings in Fort Bliss, on the border between Texas and New Mexico, but joined a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone instead.

The North Korean official news outlet said King was “disillusioned at the unequal American society,” and sought “refugee” in North Korea “or a third country.”

