Private jet crashes into motorway in Malaysia, killing 10

The plane lost contact with air traffic control and subsequently collided with a motorbike and a car on the highway during its descent

A small private jet crashed while attempting to land at an airport near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people.

The incident involved a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet carrying six passengers and two crew members. The crash occurred just before the aircraft's scheduled landing time in Elmina township.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1692169713550610611 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan stated that the plane lost contact with air traffic control and subsequently collided with a motorbike and a car on the highway during its descent. Hussein Omar clarified, "There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land."

The country's civil aviation authority (CAAM) revealed that the flight originated from Langkawi island and was bound for Selangor's Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport near Kuala Lumpur.

AP Photo/Vincent Thian Members of the fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of a small plane in Shah Alam district, Malaysia. (

CAAM CEO Norazman Mahmud detailed the sequence of events, noting that the aircraft communicated with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower before clearance was granted for landing.

"At 2.51 p.m., the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft," he said in a statement.

The flight was operated by Jet Valet Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian private jet services company.

A search and rescue operation is underway as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic crash.