US, Japan, S.Korea to hold joint exercises, commit to consult in crises

The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold years of joint exercises and promise to consult one another in crises, the White House said Friday hours before a three-way summit.

"What the leaders will commit to today is a multi-year planning process for the military exercises in all domains," Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, told reporters.

The summit at the Camp David presidential retreat would have been unimaginable until recently, with the two treaty-bound allies -- together the base for some 84,500 US troops -- at loggerheads for decades over the legacy of Japan's harsh 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

But South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, taking political risks at home, has turned the page by resolving a dispute over wartime forced labor, instead calling Japan a partner at a time of high tensions with both China and North Korea.

Biden, Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will agree to a multiyear plan of regular exercises in all domains, going beyond one-off drills in response to North Korea, and will announce a "commitment to consult" during crises, Sullivan said.

While the United States already works closely with both allies, the new initiatives seek for "this three-way cooperation to get deeper and more institutionalized," Sullivan added.

The leaders will also agree to share real-time data on North Korea and to hold summits every year, officials said.