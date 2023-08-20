Suspected North Korean hackers target U.S.-S. Korea military drills

The IP address used in the latest attack matched one identified in a 2014 hack against South Korea's nuclear reactor operator

Suspected North Korean hackers tried to attack U.S.-South Korea joint military drills that start on Monday, according to South Korean police.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills are aimed to counter the North Korean threat. The drills will last through August 31.

The hackers are believed to be linked to a North Korean group dubbed Kimsuky. The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said in a statement on Sunday that they carried out "continuous malicious email attacks" on South Korean contractors working at the allies' combined exercise war simulation center.

"Police investigation confirms that North Korean hacking group was responsible for the attack," police said in a statement.

It added that military-related information was not stolen. A joint investigation by the police and the U.S. military found that the IP address used in the latest attack matched one identified in a 2014 hack against South Korea's nuclear reactor operator blamed on the group, according to the statement.

The Kimsuky hackers use "spearphishing" tactics -- sending malicious attachments embedded in emails -- to exfiltrate desired information from victims. According to findings by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2020, Kimsuky is "most likely tasked by the North Korean regime with a global intelligence gathering mission."

Earlier on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden hosted leaders of South Korea and Japan for a three-day summit. They decided to hold years of joint exercises amid high tensions with both China and North Korea.