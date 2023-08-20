Bomb attack in northwestern Pakistan kills 11 laborers

A suspected improvised explosive device detonated under a truck carrying the workers to a construction site near the Afghan border

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday that 11 laborers were killed in a militant attack in the northwest of the country.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

“Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected,” Kakar said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to deputy commissioner of North Waziristan, Rehan Khattak, a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated under a truck carrying the workers to a construction site near the Afghan border.

"They were working at an army post that is under construction ... an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the laborers," Khattak said.