Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand after 15 years in exile, while party mate and fellow business tycoon Srettha Thavisin rises to power

Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra returned after 15 years in exile on Tuesday and was immediately jailed, while lawmakers approved tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the kingdom's new prime minister.

There have been speculations that Thaksin’s time behind bars could be cut short, with his Pheu Thai party mate Srettha winning power.

(AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Supporters of Thai ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra gather outside Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

Thaksin, a former Manchester City owner, has been considered a divisive billionaire back in Thailand. There are some that adore him, such as his “Red Shirt” supporters, who flocked around him as he landed in a private jet at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport.

On the other hand, he was sentenced to eight years for three convictions passed in his absence, but it was unclear how much time Thaksin would actually serve in jail.

(AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin who is the sole candidate nominated for a parliamentary vote, speaks to media at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.

He returned hours before parliament approved fellow business tycoon Srettha as prime minister, as the new head of a coalition led by their Pheu Thai party. Thaksin's timing has led many to speculate that there was a backroom deal to give him leniency.

The vote that secured Srettha a majority, placing him as Thailand’s 30th prime minister, hasn’t been without controversy, part of which had been the welcoming of pro-military parties belonging to coup makers that ousted Pheu Thai's last prime minister.

(AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn, File) FILE - Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Move Forward Party, speaks to media as he announces the victory in Sunday's general election at the party's headquarters in Bangkok.

Pheu Thai itself had to step in to form a government after the reformist Move Forward Party (MFP), which won the most democratically elected seats, saw its leader denied the prime minister spot by pro-military forces.

MFP pledged to reform royal insult laws and tackle powerful business monopolies, winning its votes from a wave of urban and youth discontent with nearly a decade of military-backed rule, but was then strongarmed out by opposition from the kingdom's powerful elites, who then suspended its party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament by the Constitutional Court.