The situation begun when a cable snapped while a group of six children and two adults were using the chairlift at an elevation of almost 1,200 feet

On a Tuesday evening, a rescue operation unfolded in Pakistan as a helicopter came to the aid of children who had been stranded in a cable car suspended above a deep ravine for the entire day, according to statements from rescue officials.

The situation begun when a cable snapped while a group of six children and two adults were using the chairlift.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693989087127142884 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The incident occurred at an elevation of up to 1,200 feet during the middle of their journey. The incident took place in a remote and mountainous region situated in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We successfully rescued the first child using a helicopter," read a statement from the 1122 rescue service. This initial rescue was soon followed by local media reports confirming that a second child had also been safely taken out of the cable car.

AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary A man watches a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at a shop in Lahore, Pakistan.

A video that circulated captured the scene of a person suspended in a harness underneath a helicopter, with enthusiastic crowds cheering on the sidelines.

In earlier hours of the same day, multiple military helicopters had conducted reconnaissance flights over the area. Additionally, an airman was lowered via harness to deliver essential supplies including food, water, and medicine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693992963662291410 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Explaining the complexities of the operation, local government official Tanveer Ur Rehman described, "This is a delicate operation that demands meticulous accuracy. The helicopter cannot approach the chairlift closely, as its downwash (air pressure) might snap the sole chain supporting it."

Crowds, anxious for the safety of those in the cable car, had gathered on both sides of the ravine. This location, situated several hours away from any sizable town, added to the challenging circumstances.

"Each time the helicopter lowered the rescuer towards the chairlift, the wind from the helicopter would cause the chairlift to sway, inducing fear and screams from the children," shared Ghulamullah, chairman of the Allai valley area, in an interview with Geo News.