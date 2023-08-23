Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga says the collapse occurred at a railway bridge under construction in the far east region of Mizoram

At least 17 laborers working on a railway bridge being built across a ravine in India's eastern Mizoram state were killed when it collapsed on Wednesday, officials said, with others reported missing.

"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died," Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rescue under progress,” Zoramthanga stated, followed by a message of condolences, as well as saying, “sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”

Video footage posted by the Mizoram chief minister showed a metal frame that had collapsed from its columns, into a green valley below, in the far east region of India, bordering Myanmar.

A policeman said that 17 bodies had been recovered and "many others" were missing, as quoted by the Indian Express newspaper.

"Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," the office of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a statement.

Modi was "pained by the bridge mishap” and offered his "condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” his office said in the statement, adding that the government will pay an ex-gratia of about $2,400 to the next of kin of those killed.

Accidents at infrastructure construction sites are common in India, as are railway tragedies. The country’s worst train crash in decades had killed hundreds of people just two months ago in June.