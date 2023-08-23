Tokyo had announced on Tuesday that the operation would begin on Thursday, prompting an angry response from China and partial import bans on Japanese seafood

Japan on Wednesday was in the midst of final preparations before wastewater from the crippled Fukushima power plant would be released into the Pacific Ocean its operator said, according to AFP.

Tokyo had announced on Tuesday that the operation would begin on Thursday, prompting an angry response from China and partial import bans on Japanese seafood by Hong Kong and Macau.

The release has been endorsed by the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which said it will have staff on site on Thursday.

While Beijing on Tuesday summoned Japan's ambassador "to make solemn representations", Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Mark Brown, premier of the Cook Islands, on Tuesday voiced their support for the agency's findings.

"This is not a decision taken lightly, as I will never support unsafe and dangerous nuclear dumping," Brown said in a statement on Wednesday. "I believe that the discharge meets international safety standards."

Peter PARKS / AFP Fish from Japan is seen in a Japanese supermarket in Hong Kong.

Japan has sought to counter online misinformation as well as win over skeptics at home and abroad, with everything from study tours of Fukushima to livestreams of fish living in the wastewater.

The operator of the plant, TEPCO, said that it diluted late Tuesday a cubic meter of the wastewater with around 1,200 cubic meters of seawater and allowed it to flow into position in a pipe.

This water will be tested and then from Thursday released into the Pacific Ocean together with more water stored at the site that will be transferred and diluted, TEPCO said in a statement.

Media reports said the operation would begin around 1:00 pm local time, while the operator declined to confirm the reports.

With around 1,000 steel containers holding the water at the site, TEPCO said that it needs to clear space for the next stage of the lengthy, expensive and risky decommissioning of the plant.

The Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear power station was knocked out by a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people in March 2011, sending three of its reactors into meltdown.

TEPCO has since collected 1.34 million cubic meters of water (almost 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth) used to cool what remains of the still highly radioactive reactors, mixed with groundwater and rain.

A special system has filtered out all radioactive nuclides except for tritium, levels of which will be well below that released by nuclear power plants in their normal operations, TEPCO said.