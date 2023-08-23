India becomes first country to land near Moon’s south pole

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a 'historic day' for the country's space sector

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Wednesday safely landed on the lunar south pole, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

“Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!” the agency tweeted.

The news sparked wild celebrations and applause among technicians guiding the mission. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “historic day” for the country's space sector.

"This is a victory cry of a new India," said the prime minister, who was seen waving the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

The spacecraft descended on the Moon’s little-explored south pole just days after Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashed in the same region. It was India’s second attempt to land on the moon in a mission that is seen as crucial for lunar exploration and the country's standing as a space power.