Japan releases water from Fukushima nuke plant infuriating its neighbors

Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater will be harmless, with its position backed by UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency

Japan released wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, sparking anger among neighboring states.

China announced a ban on all seafood imports from Japan "to comprehensively prevent the food safety risks of radioactive contamination." Beijing also blasted Tokyo’s decision as "extremely selfish” and warned the water will contaminate the ocean.

North Korea’s foreign ministry in turn said on Thursday that Japan must "immediately call off" the release of wastewater.

"Japan must immediately call off the dangerous discharge of nuclear contaminated water that seriously threatens the security and future of mankind," it said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Earlier on Thursday, more than 10 people were arrested for trying to enter the Japanese embassy in South Korea's Seoul during a protest over the release. Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater will be harmless, with its position backed by UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

However, local fishermen have also voiced opposition to the release. About 10 people held a protest near Fukushima on Thursday and around 100 others gathered outside TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo.

Environmental group Greenpeace warned that the filtration process is flawed. However, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that the tritium concentration in the wastewater is well below the operational limit.

"The IAEA's independent on-site analysis confirmed that the tritium concentration in the diluted water that is being discharged is far below the operational limit of 1,500 becquerels per litre," it said.

The limit is 40 times lower than the Japanese national safety standard for tritium levels in water, which is in line with the international standard of 60,000 becquerels per litre (Bq/L).

Three reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi facility in northeastern Japan went into meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people in 2011. Since then, TEPCO has collected 1.34 million cubic meters of water that was contaminated as it cooled the wrecked reactors, along with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.