Microsoft says China-based hackers target Taiwan government

Microsoft revealed on Thursday that a China-based hacking group called "Flax Typhoon" targeted dozens of Taiwanese government agencies with the likely aim of spying on them.

Taiwan has long accused China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory, of espionage through cyberattacks on its government networks. Microsoft said that Flax Typhoon, "a nation-state actor based out of China," has since mid-2021 mainly "targeted government agencies and education, critical manufacturing, and information technology organizations in Taiwan."

The activities observed suggest "the threat actor intends to perform espionage and maintain access to organizations across a broad range of industries for as long as possible," the U.S. tech giant said in a blog post.

"However, Microsoft has not observed Flax Typhoon act on final objectives in this campaign."

In addition to government agencies, Microsoft said Flax Typhoon has also targeted "critical manufacturing and information technology organizations in Taiwan." The firm said outside of Taiwan, there were some Flax Typhoon "victims" in Southeast Asia, North America and Africa.

Last month, Microsoft said China-based hackers seeking intelligence had breached the email accounts of a number of U.S. government agencies. The company also warned this year that state-sponsored Chinese hackers had infiltrated critical U.S. infrastructure networks, saying this was likely aimed at hampering the United States during a conflict.