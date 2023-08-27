Indian teacher faces charges after inciting children to hit Muslim child

'Departmental action will be taken against the teacher' says India’s Police superintendent, confirming the footage as verified

Indian authorities responded to an incident of hate on Saturday, after a private school teacher was filmed asking her students to hit a seven-year-old Muslim classmate, in the Uttar Pradesh province.

"Departmental action will be taken against the teacher," India’s Police superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat said, confirming that the footage of the teacher had been verified.

In the video that went viral, a Hindu teacher named Tripta Tyagi ordered the children to slap the small boy. She then encouraged the children to hit harder on the rest of his body.

"Why are you hitting him so lightly? Hit him harder," she said "His face is starting to turn red, hit him on the waist.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695153395236065578 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The video triggered a furor among the country's Muslim population, as well as the country’s opposition parties, who have called out increasingly recurrent acts of violence. Human rights groups have repeatedly warned of the minority group’s condition in the country since India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, accusing him and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of encouraging inter-community tensions.

"Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred," opposition leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"There's nothing worse a teacher can do for the country," he added. "This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP that has set every corner of India on fire."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695119593323552797 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

India’s daily newspaper The Hindu reported that the case was “registered at the Mansurpur police station in the district as a non-cognisable report under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.”