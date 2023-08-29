IAEA says first water discharges from Fukushima are not harmful

Twelve years following a major nuclear disaster, Japan commenced the gradual release of wastewater into the Pacific Ocean last week

The UN atomic watchdog's head assured on Tuesday that the tritium levels in the wastewater discharged from Japan's Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant remain below expected levels, posing no threat to the public.

Rafael Grossi stated, "Our assessments confirm the initial releases of this water lack harmful radionuclides." This declaration was made during Grossi's visit to Stockholm.

Twelve years following a major nuclear disaster, Japan commenced the gradual release of wastewater into the Pacific Ocean last week. This discharge, spanning decades, amounts to approximately 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water.

Grossi assured ongoing monitoring and remarked, "Our expectations for the beginning phase have been met, and we will continue scrutinizing until the last drop is released."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the tritium concentration in the diluted water was well below the operational limit of 1,500 becquerels per liter, which is significantly lower than Japan's national safety standard.

The wastewater release has prompted concerns among local fishermen and China, which suspended seafood imports from Japan.

Grossi also addressed the slow reinstallation of surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites as part of IAEA's cooperation with Iran. He expressed the need for improvement and stated that a forthcoming IAEA report will seek clarifications from Iran regarding uranium traces.

"We are looking into some clarifications Iran should provide us about findings of uranium traces," he said. "It is an ongoing process that has a lot of room for improvement."