Kyrgyzstan takes steps to ban TikTok, citing child safety concerns

In a move driven by concerns over child welfare, Kyrgyzstan announced plans on Wednesday to ban the widely used video sharing platform TikTok.

The Central Asian nation has accused the app of fostering addiction among children and posing risks to their mental well-being.

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Culture revealed its intentions in an official statement, citing numerous messages from concerned organizations about the platform's detrimental effects.

The ministry emphasized that TikTok plunges users, particularly teenagers, into a virtual realm of brief video clips. These clips often lead to teenagers mimicking potentially life-threatening actions depicted in the videos.

Furthermore, the ministry claimed that TikTok has failed to adequately filter content harmful to children's health and development, pushing them towards risky behaviors.

TikTok, a platform boasting approximately one billion monthly users, has yet to issue a response to the impending ban.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File The TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany

The move echoes a trend seen in multiple countries where concerns about the impact of social media on children have led to tightened regulations. The United Kingdom and France are among the nations that have taken measures in this direction.

Nevertheless, Kyrgyzstan's decision to restrict TikTok comes against the backdrop of criticism for its recent clampdown on independent media. The move has raised alarms among human rights groups, who view it as a broader crackdown on freedom of expression.

AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin People protest during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 5, 2020.

TikTok has faced global scrutiny for various reasons, from alleged breaches of data privacy rules to its ban in India. The app's connections to China have also fueled Western scrutiny.

Although owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok denies being directly controlled by Beijing.