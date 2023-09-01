Super Typhoon Saola approaches southern China megacities

The storm's arrival has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, business closures, and school shutdowns

Millions in southern China are bracing for the impact of Super Typhoon Saola, which is advancing towards the major cities of Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

With sustained wind speeds reaching 130 miles per hour, Saola could become one of the most powerful typhoons to hit Guangdong province if it makes landfall there. As of 11 am (0300 GMT), the storm was located about 112 miles east-southeast of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's stock market suspended trading due to the T8 typhoon warning signal, while Shenzhen announced the suspension of work, businesses, and market activity from 4 pm. Transportation services will also be halted.

Authorities have issued the highest typhoon warning for Saola, predicting its landfall in the coastal areas stretching from Huilai to Hong Kong during Friday afternoon or evening.

Hong Kong's weather observatory warned of the possibility of a storm surge around Victoria Harbour, with concerns of significant flooding. Coastal areas are bracing for water levels similar to those experienced during Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, which caused considerable damage.

PETER PARKS / AFP An aerial view shows buildings in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Hong Kong on January 4, 2023, prior to the opening of the border on January 8.

Preparations are underway across the region, with buildings taping windows and entrances barricaded to minimize water damage.

Despite the looming threat, some took advantage of the high winds to surf on the robust waves generated by the approaching typhoon at a Hong Kong beach.