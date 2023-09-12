The Kremlin spokesman confirmed the North Korean and Russian leaders will discuss 'sensitive' subjects, and the two would ignore U.S. 'warnings'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered Russia via train, Kremlin-owned news agency Ria Novosti said Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim will meet Putin this week, according to the Kremlin. The visit marks the North Korean leader’s first trip abroad in four years, having not left the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The train carrying Kim crossed into Russia’s Primorsky region from North Korea, Ria Novosti said, with images showing a heavily-armored train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive, according to AFP.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days," the Kremlin first announced on Monday.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A green train with yellow trimmings, resembling one used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his previous travels, is seen steaming by a slogan which reads "Towards a new victory" on the North Korea border with Russia and China.

In the meeting, it was speculated that the two leaders would discuss arms trade. In particular, Moscow is seeking artillery shells and anti-tank missiles from North Korea, while Pyongyang is expected to ask for advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Russian media that Kim and Putin would discuss "sensitive" subjects, and the two leaders would ignore U.S. "warnings" over the talks.

"Obviously, as neighbors, our countries also cooperate in sensitive areas that should not be the subject of public disclosure and announcements," he said. "In building our relations with our neighbors, including North Korea, the important thing for us is the interests of our two countries, not Washington's warnings", Peskov added.

Washington warned North Korea it would "pay a price" if it supplied Moscow with weapons for the war in Ukraine.

Putin is currently attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Far East city closest to the North Korean border, though there has been no indication that the internationally isolated pair would hold their talks there.

Kim is traveling with a delegation of top North Korean military officials, including officials in charge of weapons production and space technology, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).