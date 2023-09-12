Kim's train has bulletproof windows and reinforced walls and floors to protect against explosives, according to South Korea

An olive green train, emblazoned with a gold stripe, trundled across the border into Russia on Tuesday carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to a meeting with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

Since taking power in 2011, Kim has made seven international trips using his special train, from his 2018 trip to Beijing to a 60-hour journey to Hanoi for a summit with then-U.S. president Donald Trump and crossing the border into South Korea twice.

A love of locomotives runs in his family: Kim's father Kim Jong Il was known for his fear of flying, limiting his foreign trips to overland journeys to China and Russia by armored train.

Alexander Safronov/Press Office of the Primorye Territory Administration via AP, File North Korean security officers wait for Kim Jong Un near the train as he leaves Russia.

The Kims reportedly have several almost identical special trains made by a factory in Pyongyang. Nicknamed the "moving fortress,” Kim's current train has bulletproof windows and reinforced walls and floors to protect against explosives, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

"It is equipped with attack weapons and a helicopter for escape in case of emergency," the ministry has said, adding that due to the weight of all the extra equipment, the vehicle moves at only around 37 miles per hour.

Primorsky Regional Administration Press Service via AP The train of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at Khasan train station in Primorye region, Russia.

Despite its slowness, the train has key advantages over an aircraft, it noted, chiefly offering more flexibility in unforeseen circumstances, including attacks. Were an aircraft with Kim on it to be attacked, "survival chances are significantly reduced,’ the ministry added.

To bolster on-board security measures, Pyongyang has in the past asked for guards to be deployed along the tracks, as it did for Kim's 2019 Hanoi visit.