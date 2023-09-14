Taiwan criticizes Elon Musk's "integral part of China" remark

Musk angered Taipei for likening Taiwan to the U.S. state of Hawaii during a podcast and asserting that the island is 'an integral part' of China

Taiwan has rebuked prominent U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk, accusing him of "blindly flattering" Beijing after he described the self-governing island as "an integral part" of China.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory, envisioning future "reunification," and has been stepping up pressure, particularly since the election of Taiwan's independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.

Musk angered Taipei for likening Taiwan to the U.S. state of Hawaii during a podcast and asserting that the island is "an integral part" of China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Jeff Liu expressed Taiwan's displeasure, stating that Musk "blindly flatters China, and if these comments stem from commercial interests, they shouldn't be taken seriously, nor should the speaker be accorded respect."

Liu emphasized, "We don't know if Musk's free will is for sale, but Taiwan is unequivocally not for sale."

(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File) FILE - A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu took to X, the social media platform owned by Musk, to criticize his stance. Wu suggested that Musk should urge China's ruling Communist Party to allow the platform for Chinese citizens.

Last week, Musk claimed that he had prevented a Ukrainian attack on Russian warships in the Black Sea last year by disabling internet access to Starlink, his satellite-based communication system.

Handout / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China / AFP Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) shaking hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a meeting in Beijing, China.

Musk had previously stirred controversy in Taiwan, notably in May when he asserted that China would inevitably absorb Taiwan. He stated to CNBC, "The official policy of China is that Taiwan should be integrated... One does not need to read between the lines," adding, "There is a certain inevitability to the situation."

Musk, known for his outspoken comments on various social and geopolitical matters, maintains extensive business interests in China.