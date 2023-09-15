U.S. believes China’s missing defense chief under investigation by Beijing

Li Shangfu has been missing from public view for over two weeks, and sources say the investigation relates to the procurement of military equipment

The U.S. government believes China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who has been missing from public view for more than two weeks, is the subject of an investigation by Beijing and has been relieved of his duties, American officials were cited as saying.

The Financial Times report came shortly before high-ranking diplomat Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said on social media that Li “hasn’t been seen or heard from in 3 weeks,” and that the minister might have been placed under house arrest.

A regional security official and three people in contact with the Chinese military told Reuters that the investigation into Li relates to the procurement of military equipment.

It is the latest sign of potential turmoil in Beijing after Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang inexplicably disappeared and was ousted from his post in July. China also replaced the leadership of its Rocket Force – the army unit that oversees its nuclear arsenal – in July, with its former commander Li Yuchao not seen in public for weeks before the change.

The Times reported that three U.S. officials as well as two people briefed on intelligence said the United States determined Li Shangfu had been stripped of his duties as minister. It was not clear what made U.S. President Joe Biden's administration conclude that Li was under investigation.

Li had traveled to Russia in August to attend a security conference, after which the government of Belarus released photographs of Li meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. Li has refused to hold meetings with U.S. counterparts until Washington lifts sanctions on him, which were imposed for his procurement of Russian military technology.