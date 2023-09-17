Freshly armed with drones, North Korea's Kim wraps up Russia trip

The 'leader of the DPRK received five kamikaze drones and a Geran-25 reconnaissance drone with vertical takeoff'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed Russia on Sunday, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two pariah states locked in standoffs with the West.

Kim's extended tour of Russia's far eastern region, which began Tuesday, has focused extensively on military matters, with his own entourage dominated by officers, a symbolic exchange of rifles with President Vladimir Putin and a tour of a fighter jet factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Before departing, Russia's official TASS news agency said Kim had been given five explosive drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest as gifts from a regional governor.

The "leader of the DPRK received five kamikaze drones and a 'Geran-25' reconnaissance drone with vertical takeoff," the Russian agency said using the initials for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

TASS said the governor of the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea, also "offered Kim Jong Un a set of bulletproof protection" and "special clothing not detectable by thermal cameras."

The trip by the North Korean leader, who seldom leaves his country, marks "a fresh heyday of friendship and solidarity and cooperation is being opened up in the history of the development of the relations between the DPRK and Russia," North Korean state news agency KCNA said.