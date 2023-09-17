English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Freshly armed with drones, North Korea's Kim wraps up Russia trip

i24NEWS

2 min read
Accompanied by local officials, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia.
Government of Primorsky Region/AFPAccompanied by local officials, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia.

The 'leader of the DPRK received five kamikaze drones and a Geran-25 reconnaissance drone with vertical takeoff'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed Russia on Sunday, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two pariah states locked in standoffs with the West.

Video poster

Kim's extended tour of Russia's far eastern region, which began Tuesday, has focused extensively on military matters, with his own entourage dominated by officers, a symbolic exchange of rifles with President Vladimir Putin and a tour of a fighter jet factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Before departing, Russia's official TASS news agency said Kim had been given five explosive drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest as gifts from a regional governor.

Video poster

The "leader of the DPRK received five kamikaze drones and a 'Geran-25' reconnaissance drone with vertical takeoff," the Russian agency said using the initials for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

TASS said the governor of the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea, also "offered Kim Jong Un a set of bulletproof protection" and "special clothing not detectable by thermal cameras."

The trip by the North Korean leader, who seldom leaves his country, marks "a fresh heyday of friendship and solidarity and cooperation is being opened up in the history of the development of the relations between the DPRK and Russia," North Korean state news agency KCNA said.

Video poster

This article received 0 comments