At least five dead and over 100 injured after explosive factory fire in Taiwan

The fire started at a golf ball manufacturer in Pingtung county, with overnight Taiwanese rescue efforts resulting in at least 3 firefighters dying on duty

At least five people were killed and more than 100 others injured, following a fire at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan that also resulted in several explosions, according to The Associated Press.

The fire started on Friday night at the golf ball manufacturer Launch Technologies Co.'s plant on Jingjian Road in Pingtung county, with overnight rescue efforts resulting in three firefighters dead, according to local authorities.

The emergency services and rescuers were still looking for four factory workers and one firefighter, officials said, as more than 100 people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her condolences to the families of the victims on Saturday, saying she would travel to Pingtung to visit those affected by the disaster, according to Focus Taiwan.

The Taiwanese news outlet also reported that Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang and Deputy Minister of Health Victor Wang were already at the scene to assist and support. Tsai added that the Pingtung county government had set up an emergency operation center to offer assistance.

“Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences,” magistrate of Pingtung county Chou Chun-mi said after visiting the funeral home and meeting with victims' families, adding that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Taiwan’s Premier Chen Chien-jen also expressed his sorrow when interviewed by reporters Saturday, saying he was in contact with Chou and has ordered related agencies to assist and support the case.

According to AP, authorities indicated that natural gas may have contributed to the subsequent explosions, which occurred as firefighters were attempting to put out the fire.

