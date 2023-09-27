North Korea announces it will deport U.S. soldier Travis King after crossing probe

Pyongyang had previously released its interim investigation findings, stating King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of racial discrimination

North Korea decided to “expel” U.S. soldier Travis King, after illegally crossing the border from the South in July, the KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said King confessed he harbored ill feelings toward the U.S. army over his “inhumane treatment and racial discrimination,” according to the KCNA report.

In its latest statement, the "relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic,” as quoted by KCNA.

The North Korean state news agency did not, however, specify when King would be expelled, nor where he would go after the deportation.

Pyongyang had previously released its interim investigation findings, stating King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of the aforementioned racial discrimination.

The soldier was due to return to the United States to face disciplinary consequences after a drunken bar brawl, an altercation with police and a stint in a South Korean jail. But instead, he left the airport, joined a tour of the border and fled across it.