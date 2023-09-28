Separatist leader proclaims Karabakh Republic will 'cease' to exist from 2024

The dissolution of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) flashpoint statelet comes as ethnic Armenians flee after an Azerbaijan assault

The separatist leader of Nagorno-Karabakh ordered on Thursday the dissolution of the breakaway state's institutions by the end of the year, as tens of thousands flee the flashpoint.

"Dissolve all state institutions and organisations under their departmental subordination by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist," the breakaway state's President Samvel Shakhramanyan signed in an official decree.

The announcement came as tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians fled in the wake of Azerbaijan's assault last week. The decree cited an agreement reached last week to end the fighting, after which “free, voluntary and unhindered movement” of Nagorno-Karbakh residents would be allowed in exchange for the disarming of troops in Armenia.

"The exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Our analysis shows that in the coming days there will be no Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is an act of ethnic cleansing of which we were warning the international community for a long time," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his cabinet on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Armenian government spokeswoman said, "65,036 forcefully displaced persons crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh."

"The state is providing suitable housing to all those who do not have a predetermined place of residence," she added.

Azerbaijani authorities had intensified their border controls, conducting rigorous checks on the thousands who were leaving. Some 120,000 ethnic Armenians were estimated to be living in Nagorno-Karabakh before the latest offensive last week.

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP In this image made from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Russian peacekeeper guards a gate into a camp near Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Officially, Azerbaijan stated that the measures were taken to identify "war crimes" suspects, with plans to offer amnesty to Armenian fighters who surrender.

A former leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave was one of those arrested by Azerbaijan, as he attempted to leave for Armenia, and was then handed over to state agencies in Baku.

In response, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to ensure "unconditional protection and freedom of movement for civilians" and to allow "unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh."