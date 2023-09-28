Taiwan unveils first home-built submarine amid tensions with China

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has escalated military and political pressure over the past year

Taiwan has revealed its inaugural domestically crafted submarine, signaling its resolve to fortify defenses against China's mounting pressure.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has escalated military and political pressure over the past year, increasing warplane incursions and isolating the island diplomatically.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who Beijing strongly opposes due to her rejection of China's authority over Taiwan, initiated the submarine program in 2016, aiming to deliver eight submarines.

The first prototype, named "Hai Kun" (meaning "mythical sea creature" in Chinese), but known as "Narwhal" in English, was unveiled in Kaohsiung.

The submarine, Hai Kun, measures 262 feet in length, has a displacement weight of 2,500 to 3,000 tons, and is equipped with combat systems and torpedoes from the US defense firm Lockheed Martin. It will undergo sea trials and is expected to be operational by 2025.

AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the naming and launching ceremony of domestically-made submarines at CSBC Corp's shipyards in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

Taiwan's navy currently operates two Swordfish-class submarines purchased from the Netherlands in the 1980s. Washington initially approved a proposal in 2001 to supply eight conventional submarines to Taiwan, but the sale never materialized. China, on the other hand, has significantly expanded its navy over the same period.

China's defense ministry criticized Taiwan's strategy, referring to its attempt to deploy a submarine to thwart China's military actions as "idiotic nonsense."

The ministry emphasized that no number of weapons can deter China's commitment to national reunification and safeguarding its sovereignty.