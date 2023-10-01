Director of independent energy think tank arrested in Vietnam

Government spokesperson To An Xo announced the arrest warrant, which could lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison under the country's criminal code

Vietnam has officially confirmed the arrest of the director of an independent energy policy think tank, making her the sixth environmental expert to be taken into custody in the past two years.

Ngo Thi To Nhien, the executive director of the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition (VIET) in Hanoi, was reported to have been detained by a rights group last month, although there was no official confirmation at the time.

Nhien is a researcher who has collaborated with various international organizations, including the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations, and the Asian Development Bank.

According to state media, an arrest warrant was issued on September 20, charging her with "appropriating documents." Government spokesperson To An Xo announced the arrest warrant, which could lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison under the country's criminal code.

In addition to Nhien, two other individuals, Le Duc Anh and Duong Quoc Viet, were also arrested. Nhien had been working on the implementation plan for Vietnam's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a $15-billion project funded by the G7 aimed at transitioning Vietnam away from fossil fuels, as reported by The 88 Project, an organization focused on freedom of expression.

NHAC NGUYEN / AFP An activist holds a placard during a demonstration as part of the global climate strike week, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 27, 2019.

This arrest follows the recent imprisonment of prominent climate activist Hoang Thi Minh Hong for tax evasion, which sparked international condemnation. Vietnam has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and a group of wealthy nations pledged last year to provide at least $15.5 billion in support to help the country move away from fossil fuels.

However, the government in Vietnam maintains strict control over dissent, particularly in the context of its one-party rule. Critics often face intimidation, harassment, and restrictions on their movement.

The government has also shown limited tolerance for voices opposing its environmental policies.