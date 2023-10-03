Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was 'aware and following the situation in the case of a shooting incident in the Siam Paragon department store area'

A mass shooting event took place on Tuesday at a major shopping mall in downtown Bangkok. At least four people were killed and a 14 year old gunman was arrested, Reuters quoted the Thai police.

Director of Thailand's Erawan Emergency Center, Yuthana Srettanan, confirmed the death toll which included four wounded in a message to reporters.

Jack TAYLOR / AFP Thai police officers secure the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok after the shooting incident.

"I am aware of and following the situation in the case of a shooting incident in the Siam Paragon department store area," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I have ordered the Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police to go to the area to investigate and follow the situation," the prime minister stated. "But what I care about most right now It is the safety of all citizens."

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed people running from the luxury mall, Siam Paragon is one of the Thailand's top shopping destinations, which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and has a long and violent history of firearm incidents, both small and large. In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more.