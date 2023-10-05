Glacial lake burst in India leaves 10 people dead, 82 missing

The aftermath of the catastrophic event has left a trail of destruction across four districts in the state, sweeping away both people and crucial infrastructure

A tragic glacial lake burst in India has taken a heavy toll, with the death toll now confirmed at a minimum of 10 individuals, while 82 others remain missing, as reported by local authorities.

Himanshu Tiwari, an Indian Army spokesman, described the extent of the damage caused by the torrential flash flood that followed the glacial lake burst in northeast Sikkim state.

The devastating flood has resulted in the severe deterioration of roads and the destruction of 14 bridges, further complicating the situation for residents and authorities alike.

Sikkim state's chief secretary, Vijay Bhushan Pathak, addressed reporters late Wednesday, confirming the recovery of ten bodies and the alarming disappearance of 82 individuals, including army personnel. Among the missing, 22 soldiers were accounted for, while one fortunate soldier was successfully rescued from the disaster's aftermath.

The origin of the water surge can be traced to the high-altitude Lhonak Lake, situated at the base of a glacier in the vicinity of Kangchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain. The burst of this lake set in motion the violent flooding, which joined forces with an already swollen river, intensified by monsoon rains.

The deluge wreaked havoc, damaging a dam and sweeping away houses and bridges along its path, leaving a trail of "serious destruction," as reported by the Sikkim state government.

The situation underscores a concerning trend of glacial lakes dammed by loose rock frequently experiencing violent flooding as global temperatures continue to rise, causing ice to melt. The impact of this environmental shift has made it an increasingly common occurrence in the region.

Satellite imagery provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation revealed that Lhonak Lake had experienced a substantial reduction in size overnight, losing approximately two-thirds of its area, roughly equivalent to about 150 football pitches (105 hectares).