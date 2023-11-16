Car rams barrier outside Israeli embassy in Tokyo, Japanese officer injured

The arrested individual, a 53-year-old unemployed Japanese man, faces charges of "obstructing the exercise of the functions" of a public authority

A vehicle rammed into a barrier near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, resulting in a Japanese police officer sustaining minor injuries.

The driver, believed to be targeting the embassy, was swiftly apprehended following the incident that occurred around 10:55 a.m. local time, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:55 a.m. local time, a mini-car abruptly veered left and collided with a police officer in his twenties who was on patrol near the Israeli embassy, revealed a police spokesperson. The collision occurred at an intersection mere meters away from the embassy premises.

KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP A vehicle rammed into a barrier near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, Japan

The arrested individual, a 53-year-old unemployed Japanese man, faces charges of "obstructing the exercise of the functions" of a public authority, as stated by the police spokesperson.

An Israeli embassy spokesperson voiced concerns about the incident, indicating a suspicion that the embassy might have been the intended target of the car-ramming.

Witnesses recounted the unsettling scene, describing the aftermath of the crash. "I heard a very loud noise and went out to check," mentioned an employee at a nearby restaurant in an interview with Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

"I then saw a police officer injured and in pain near a traffic barrier. He appeared to be bleeding," the employee added, illustrating the immediate aftermath of the incident.

As investigations unfold, authorities remain tight-lipped about the motives behind the crash. Reports from various Japanese media outlets suggest the suspect might be associated with a far-right group, a political fringe that typically does not express anti-Semitic sentiments or criticism toward Israel.