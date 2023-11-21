U.S. condemns North Korean launch as "brazen violation" of UN Sanctions

North Korean state media announced on Wednesday that the country had effectively placed the reconnaissance satellite, 'Malligyong-1', into orbit

The White House issued a strong condemnation of North Korea on Tuesday following its reported successful launch of a reconnaissance satellite, labeling it a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions that could potentially disrupt regional stability.

Adrienne Watson, National Security Council Spokesperson, emphasized the repercussions of the launch, stating, "This act raises tensions and poses a risk of destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond."

North Korean state media announced on Tuesday that the country had effectively placed the reconnaissance satellite, 'Malligyong-1', into orbit following a rocket launch from North Pyongan province.

Pedro Ugarte (AFP/File) A North Korean soldier stands guard in front of an Unha-3 rocket at Tongchang-ri space center on April 8, 2012

The launch sparked immediate condemnation from the United States, with statements indicating that the technologies used were linked to North Korea's ballistic missile program, breaching multiple UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting such tests.

"The door remains open for diplomacy, but Pyongyang must cease its provocative actions and choose engagement," reiterated the statement from the National Security Council.

KCNA via KNS/AFP/File North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un says his reclusive nation plans more "satellite launches" -- which the West sees as a cover for ballistic missile tests -- calling space exploration a "strategic goal"

Meanwhile, North Korean state media reported leader Kim Jong Un's presence during the launch and lauded the successful mission, marking the third attempt after two previous failures earlier this year. Pyongyang's previous attempts to place a satellite in orbit in May and August faced setbacks, drawing warnings from neighboring countries and the United States.

Seoul's intelligence agency suggested that North Korea might have sought technical advice from Russia, sparking concerns about potential ties between the two nations amidst ongoing conflicts in other regions.

AP / Pool / Kim Hong-Ji North Korean soldiers look toward the south as a South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

Observers have noted that North Korea's advancement in satellite technology could significantly bolster its surveillance capabilities, particularly concerning South Korea.

Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo have intensified their defense cooperation in response to North Korea's increased weapons tests, as demonstrated by the recent arrival of the USS Carl Vinson, a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at South Korea's Busan Naval Base.