North Korea launches a ballistic missile targeting the Sea of Japan

North Korea's missile test sparks responses from South Korea, the United States, and Japan

North Korea reportedly fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's military.

The missile was launched from the Pyongyang area and traveled approximately 570 kilometers before landing in the East Sea.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a statement, saying, "Our armed forces detected a short-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea at around 10:38 p.m. today (1:38 p.m. GMT Sunday)."

The missile launch prompted South Korea, the United States, and Japan to closely share information about the ballistic missile's trajectory and characteristics.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736384846770155581 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Japan's Defense Ministry confirmed the launch, stating that North Korea had fired "what appears to be a ballistic missile." According to Japanese government sources cited by Kyodo News, the short-range missile fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The timing of this missile test is noteworthy, occurring as Seoul and Washington have jointly warned North Korea against any nuclear attack, emphasizing that such actions would lead to severe consequences for the North Korean regime.

The allies recently participated in the second session of the Nuclear Advisory Group in Washington, focusing on nuclear deterrence in the event of a conflict with North Korea.

STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP Le nouveau missile balistique intercontinental (ICBM) "Hwasong Gun 17" de la Corée du Nord, avant son lancement à l'aéroport international de Pyongyang, le 18 novembre 2022

In response to the missile test, a spokesperson for the North Korean Defense Ministry criticized the allies' plan to include a nuclear exercise in their annual joint military exercises next year.

The spokesperson issued a threat of a "preventive and deadly counter-attack" in response to the proposed military activities by South Korea and the United States.