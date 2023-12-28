North Korea's Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations - state media

At the Workers' Party of Korea meeting wrapping up 2023, Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang would deepen cooperation with 'anti-imperialist independent' states

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country's military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the U.S., state media said on Thursday.

Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, news agency KCNA reported.

AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.

"He [Kim] set forth the militant tasks for the People's Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defence sectors to further accelerate the war preparations," KCNA said.

On Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a frontline military unit in the eastern county of Yeoncheon to inspect its defence posture and called for an immediate retaliation if there was any provocation from North Korea.

"I urge you to immediately and firmly crush the enemy's will for a provocation on the spot," Yoon told troops.

Earlier in December, North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's military.

Philip FONG / POOL / AFP

During the party plenum, North Korea's Kim also laid out economic goals for the new year, calling it a "decisive year" to accomplish the country's five-year development plan, KCNA stated.

"He clarified the important tasks for the new year to be dynamically pushed forward in the key industrial sectors," and called for "stabilising the agricultural production on a high level."

The North has suffered serious food shortages in recent decades, including famine in the 1990s, often as a result of natural disasters. International experts have warned that border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic worsened food security.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korea's crop output was estimated to have increased year-on-year in 2023 due to favourable weather conditions. But a Seoul official has said the amount was still far below what is needed to address the country's chronic food shortages, reported Reuters.

