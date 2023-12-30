McDonald's Malaysia sues Pro-Palestinian group over Israel boycott

The fast-food giant clarified that the civil lawsuit against BDS Malaysia aimed to safeguard their "rights and interests in accordance with the law."

McDonald's Malaysia has initiated legal action against BDS Malaysia, a pro-Palestinian group, seeking $1.3 million in damages over the group's calls for boycotting companies allegedly supporting Israel.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, McDonald's emphasized its non-endorsement and non-support of the current situation. The statement highlighted the importance of basing decisions to boycott on factual information rather than unfounded allegations.

According to documents viewed by AFP, McDonald's is pursuing six million ringgit in damages, alleging defamation by BDS Malaysia.

Responding to the lawsuit, BDS Malaysia refuted the defamation claims through a social media post on platform X, denying any wrongdoing.

BDS Malaysia operates within the broader global Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, originating from Palestinian civil society organizations in 2005. The movement advocates for political and economic measures against Israel concerning its treatment of Palestinians.

Amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza, BDS Malaysia intensified its campaign, urging Malaysians to boycott several Western brands, including McDonald's, KFC, and Zara. The movement accuses these brands of complicity in Israeli actions against Palestinians.