Major tsunami warning in Japan following powerful earthquake

i24NEWS
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
The 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit central Japan; authorities have issued evacuation orders to residents in coastal areas

Japan has ordered a major tsunami warning for residents of Ishikawa and neighboring prefectures on the western coast of central Japan, after a powerful earthquake hit the area.

The earthquake, which the Japan meteorological agency reported as being 7.6-magnitude, hit Ishikawa at 9:10 a.m. local time.

Waves of up to 16 feet (5 meters) high have been reported, and residents of low-lying areas have been told to evacuate to higher ground.

Japan's NHK broadcaster said the nuclear power plants were being checked for damage or irregularities. 

This is a developing story.

