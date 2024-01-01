Major tsunami warning in Japan following powerful earthquake

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit central Japan; authorities have issued evacuation orders to residents in coastal areas

Japan has ordered a major tsunami warning for residents of Ishikawa and neighboring prefectures on the western coast of central Japan, after a powerful earthquake hit the area.

The earthquake, which the Japan meteorological agency reported as being 7.6-magnitude, hit Ishikawa at 9:10 a.m. local time.

Waves of up to 16 feet (5 meters) high have been reported, and residents of low-lying areas have been told to evacuate to higher ground.

Japan's NHK broadcaster said the nuclear power plants were being checked for damage or irregularities.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741729911218565631 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741731268176265684 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741723784405487669 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story.