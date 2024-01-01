Major tsunami warning in Japan following powerful earthquake
The 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit central Japan; authorities have issued evacuation orders to residents in coastal areas
Japan has ordered a major tsunami warning for residents of Ishikawa and neighboring prefectures on the western coast of central Japan, after a powerful earthquake hit the area.
The earthquake, which the Japan meteorological agency reported as being 7.6-magnitude, hit Ishikawa at 9:10 a.m. local time.
Waves of up to 16 feet (5 meters) high have been reported, and residents of low-lying areas have been told to evacuate to higher ground.
Japan's NHK broadcaster said the nuclear power plants were being checked for damage or irregularities.
This is a developing story.