Japan Airlines plane had collided into the coast guard aircraft, bursting into flames and late snapping in half, the commercial passengers were evacuated safely

Shortly after landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport, a Japan Airlines plane reportedly collided with a coast guard aircraft on the runway. It was later reported that five servicemembers were killed.

All on board the Japan Airlines plane, amounting to 379 passengers and crew, were evacuated, according to Reuters. At the time, only one person from the coast guard aircraft had been evacuated and the five were unaccounted for, and were later pronounced dead.

Videos on social media show the commercial plane landing and soon afterwards bursting into flames while travelling down the runway and coming to a stop, at which point the fire increased and eventually snapped the aircraft in half. Teams of firefighters had battled the huge blaze, while rescue evacuations were taking place.

Japan had been hit by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday, with dozens of deaths reported and immediate warnings of tsunamis.