India's top court orders 11 men return to jail in high-profile religious riots case

India’s Supreme Court ordered 11 men convicted of gang rape and murder to report back to prison authorities within two weeks, thereby reversing a state government’s decision to grant an early release.

The crimes were committed in February 2002, during one of India’s worst religious riots. Over 1,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims. The convicted men had been part of a Hindu mob, and in 2008 were sentenced to life in prison for gang rape and murder.

Bilkis Bano, 21-years-old and pregnant at the time, was the victim of the gang rape. The Hindu mob had also killed 14 members of her Muslim family, including her 3-year-old daughter.

“Rule of law has been restored by this judgment. Many Congratulations to Bilkis and to all of us who stood by her and fought for her,” Bano’s lawyer, Shobha Gupta, said after the ruling.

Another advocate who was part of the petitioners of the case, Aparna Bhat, also praised the ruling, “We really salute the judges who interpreted the whole provision of the law and for categorically directing that the accused should surrender.”

“This was an extraordinary case and a phenomenal judgment by the Supreme Court,” Bhat added.

Supporters of Bano, over the various years of the court case, had decried the crime and the latest release of the men, describing it as a renewed attack on Indian Muslims, as well as an assault on women’s rights in a country suffering from a hight rate of rape, but also as a decision tainted by politics,

The men were released in August 2022, after serving 14 years of their sentence. The Gujarat state government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the court ruling, the Gujarat government was “lacking in competency” to pass the orders since the original sentencing occurred in another state, Maharashtra.