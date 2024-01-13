Count starts in Taiwan's critical elections watched closely by China

Amid rising global tensions across the world, Taiwan's high-stake presidential and parliamentary elections are taking place on Saturday, with the polls already closed and the count reported under way.

China has framed the elections as a choice between war and peace and are happening as Beijing ramps up pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

Taiwan has been considered a democratic success story since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996, the culmination of decades of struggle against authoritarian rule and martial law.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which champions Taiwan's separate identity and rejects China's territorial claims, is seeking a third term in office with its candidate, current Vice President Lai Ching-te.

In the run up to the election, China repeatedly denounced Lai as a dangerous separatist and rebuffed repeated calls from him for talks. Lai says he is committed to preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait, and keep boosting the island's defences.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday morning it had again spotted Chinese balloons crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait, one of which flew over Taiwan itself. The ministry has denounced as psychological warfare and threat to aviation safety the spate of balloons reported over the Strait in the past month.

Lai is facing two opponents for the presidency - Hou Yu-ih of Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People's Party (TPP), only founded in 2019.

Hou wants to restart engagement beginning with people-to-people exchanges and has, like China, accused Lai of supporting Taiwan's formal independence. Lai says Hou is pro-Beijing, which Hou rejects.

Ko has won a passionate support base, especially among young voters, for focusing on bread and butter issues such as the high cost of housing. He also wants to re-engage China, but insists that cannot come at the expense of protecting Taiwan's democracy and way of life.

The parliamentary elections are equally important, especially if neither of the three parties are able to get a majority which might stymie the new president's ability to pass legislation and spending, especially for defence.

The result should be clear by late evening Saturday when the losers concede and the winner gives a victory speech.

