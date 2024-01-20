Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Saturday successfully landed a robot on the Moon, but problems with the sophisticated machine’s solar power system now threatens the mission to last only a few hours.

“We think we have succeeded in executing a soft landing,” JAXA President Hiroshi Yamanaka told a news conference. “The data are continually sent to the Earth now after landing, which is evidence that our goal of a soft landing has been achieved.”

However, although the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft landed gently on the lunar surface near an equatorial crater, there remained an issue.

Solar panels on SLIM were not generating power, which required the spacecraft to continue being powered by its onboard battery with only several hours left, according to JAXA officials.

When battery power ends it would not mean the end of the mission, the officials stressed, adding that they would do the most they can accomplish with what they have.

Furthermore, the officials said the situation may improve as light angles change on the Moon since the solar panels were likely undamaged from the landing, as the rest of the spacecraft was intact.

Asked by a reporter to rate the mission’s performance, a JAXA executive, Hitoshi Kuninaka said “I would give 60 points out of 100 — we barely passed the test.”

Nonetheless, this achievement made Japan the fifth country to land on the Moon. Following the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.