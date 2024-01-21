Haka dance for Israel counters pro-Palestinian rally in New Zealand
Maori ceremonial dance was seen on the street of one of New Zealand's cities across from a pro-Palestinian protest
Israel's Deputy Ambassador to New Zealand on Sunday posted a video of a group people performing ceremonial Haka dance countering a pro-Palestinian demonstration across the street.
Traditionally, Haka dance is a customary way to welcome visiting tribes. However, it can also serve to invigorate warriors before a battle.
This is not the first time the Maori community expresses solidarity with Israel in its war against Hamas by performing a Haka dance. Back in November 2023, a pro-Palestinian rally was planned to take place in the city of Auckland, but after an emotional performance of the pro-Israel group, the demonstration was reportedly canceled.
In its stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, New Zealand's position aligns with the one of Canada and Australia. Earlier in December, in a joint statement, the nations called for a "sustainable ceasefire," saying: "The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians."
