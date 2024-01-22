India's Modi opens Hindu temple on razed mosque site ahead of elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took part in the opening of a grand temple of Lord Ram, worshipped by millions of Hindus, in the city of Ayodhya.

The ceremony marked a milestone in a decades-long Hindu-Muslim conflict around the site - and a strong message from Modi to his voters, ahead of the general elections due in India in the next few.

In 1992, 16th-century mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by Hindu mobs sparking riots that killed nearly 2,000 people. The temple opening highlighted Hindu-nationalists pledge to build a shrine to Lord Ram, as the site is believed to be their birthplace.

Modi led the ceremony attended by high-ranking officials as well as top film stars, cricketers and industrialists. Building a Ram temple at the site has been a central, theme in Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for over three decades.

According to the local reports, India Air Force choppers showered flower petals over the crowd in the temple's premises as the ceremony kicked off.

The temple's construction is yet to be completed by the end of the year, with the ground floor being open on Monday. However, once the temple is full ready, authorities estimate up to 150,000 people visiting the site every day.

