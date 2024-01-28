Australia's NSW premier vows to expose masked neo-Nazis rallying in Sydney

The premier of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state Chris Minns on Sunday vowed to expose the participants of the neo-Nazi rallies held in the state capital Sydney for three days in a row. 30 black-clad masked men reportedly gathered in northern Sydney for what Minns called a "neo-Nazi demonstration."

Minns said he intended to change anti-vilification laws to outlaw the Nazi salute and other related symbols. "We are looking at the laws and examining them to make sure that overt Nazi gestures and symbols are outlawed in New South Wales, and we’ll make sure that the people of New South Wales are safe and we protect the tenants of our multicultural, harmonious community,” he stated.

"This is obviously distressing for many people to see this fascist, ridiculous behaviour on New South Wales streets," said Minns.

Australian police said earlier on Friday, a holiday known as Australia Day, that they arrested six people and issued 55 others with infringement notices for offensive behaviour at a train station in Sydney.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese drew attention to the rising neo-Nazism in the country. Reacting to reports of such gatherings in Sydney, Albanese stated: "I don't want to see people in balaclavas dressed in black from head to toe, who are engaged in neo-Nazi activity in this country."

Faith NSW’s chief executive Murray Norman stated that "racism, hate, white supremacism, neo-Nazism has no place in New South Wales. This type of hatred we don't want in Australia. It’s a real abomination."

Earlier in January, new legislation banning the Nazi salute and display or sale of symbols associated with terror groups came into effect in Australia as more antisemitic incidents followed the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Australia is not the only country who has seen a spike in antisemitism since October 7. In France, antisemitic acts reportedly quadrupled over 2023 in comparison to the previous year. Meanwhile, in the United States, antisemitism rose by 360% between October 7 and January 7, said the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

