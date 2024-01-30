New Zealand has joined a growing list of countries suspending funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) amid allegations that some staff members participated in the October 7 Hamas attack.

The move comes as 11 other nations have also halted their financial support for UNRWA in the past week.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced that New Zealand would pause its funding to UNRWA until a thorough investigation is conducted into the allegations. The agency has already terminated several staff members implicated in Israel's accusations and committed to a comprehensive inquiry.

The seriousness of the allegations prompted Luxon to emphasize the importance of understanding and investigating them properly. Israel has pledged to cease UNRWA's operations in Gaza after the war in light of these allegations.

AP Photo/Mark Baker

"The allegations presented against the UNRWA are extremely serious. It is important that the organization is fully investigated," stated Luxon during a press conference.

He added that New Zealand would refrain from making any further contributions to UNRWA until Foreign Minister Winston Peters gives the go-ahead.

Joining the ranks of the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany, New Zealand's decision adds to the international scrutiny surrounding UNRWA, a key player in humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson

Luxon disclosed that New Zealand had been providing approximately NZ$1 million (US$613,260) in yearly funding to UNRWA.

Meanwhile, the European Union has also called for an "urgent" audit of the UN Palestinian refugee agency and is reviewing its funding commitments in response to the allegations.